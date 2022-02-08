7Seas Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 2139.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 2139.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 42.51% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

7Seas Tech shares closed at 22.75 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.27% returns over the last 6 months