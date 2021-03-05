7Seas Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 41.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 41.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 27.37% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 69.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

7Seas Tech shares closed at 6.97 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)