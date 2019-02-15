7Seas Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 92.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 92.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018 down 42825% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 110.81% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

7Seas Tech shares closed at 4.43 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)