7NR Retail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore, up 442.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore in September 2022 up 442.19% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 72.9% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 51.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

7NR Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

7NR Retail shares closed at 1.37 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 23.42% over the last 12 months.