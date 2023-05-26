English
    7NR Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore, down 13.5% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 7NR Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore in March 2023 down 13.5% from Rs. 12.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 176.98% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 148% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    7NR Retail shares closed at 0.65 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months

    7NR Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.397.3512.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.397.3512.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.408.9010.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.04-1.970.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.01
    Depreciation0.060.050.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.240.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.640.110.08
    Other Income0.460.190.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.300.23
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.200.280.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.200.280.22
    Tax0.010.02-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.250.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.250.27
    Equity Share Capital28.0128.0110.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:38 pm