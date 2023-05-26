7NR Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore, down 13.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore in March 2023 down 13.5% from Rs. 12.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 176.98% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 148% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

7NR Retail shares closed at 0.65 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months