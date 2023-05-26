7NR Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore, down 13.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 7NR Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore in March 2023 down 13.5% from Rs. 12.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 176.98% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 148% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
7NR Retail shares closed at 0.65 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months
|7NR Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.39
|7.35
|12.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.39
|7.35
|12.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.40
|8.90
|10.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.04
|-1.97
|0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.24
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.11
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.19
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.30
|0.23
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.28
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.28
|0.22
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.25
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.25
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|28.01
|28.01
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited