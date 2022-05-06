7NR Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.01 crore, up 6257.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.01 crore in March 2022 up 6257.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 202.51% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 208.7% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

7NR Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

7NR Retail shares closed at 2.54 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)