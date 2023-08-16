7NR Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, down 67.1% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.36 10.39 19.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.36 10.39 19.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.49 6.40 22.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.70 4.04 -3.14 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.00 0.02 0.02 Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.51 0.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.64 0.15 Other Income 0.06 0.46 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 -0.18 0.15 Interest 0.02 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 -0.20 0.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.08 -0.20 0.15 Tax 0.01 0.01 0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 -0.21 0.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 -0.21 0.12 Equity Share Capital 28.01 28.01 11.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS -- -0.01 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 0.01 Diluted EPS -- -0.01 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited