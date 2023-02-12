7NR Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore, down 22.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 7NR Retail are:Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore in December 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 9.18% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 18.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
7NR Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|7NR Retail shares closed at 0.79 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.17% returns over the last 6 months and -39.69% over the last 12 months.
|7NR Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.35
|10.60
|9.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.35
|10.60
|9.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.90
|10.79
|13.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.97
|-0.52
|-4.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.15
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.12
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.12
|0.39
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.11
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|0.11
|0.38
|Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.25
|0.08
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.25
|0.08
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|28.01
|23.34
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited