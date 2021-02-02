7NR Retail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 83.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in December 2020 down 83.67% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 95.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

7NR Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

7NR Retail shares closed at 7.15 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -90.16% over the last 12 months.