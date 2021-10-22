63 Moons Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.18 crore, down 7.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.18 crore in September 2021 down 7.87% from Rs. 38.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.05 crore in September 2021 down 2477.71% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 100.62% from Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2020.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 97.05 on October 21, 2021 (BSE)