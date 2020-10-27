63 Moons Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore in September 2020 up 4.73% from Rs. 36.46 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2020 up 82.47% from Rs. 7.54 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2020 down 6.74% from Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2019.
63 Moons Tech shares closed at 74.05 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.83% returns over the last 6 months and -39.30% over the last 12 months.
|63 Moons Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.79
|32.32
|36.01
|Other Operating Income
|0.39
|--
|0.45
|Total Income From Operations
|38.19
|32.32
|36.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.28
|24.64
|28.19
|Depreciation
|4.94
|4.91
|5.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.98
|25.93
|34.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.02
|-23.16
|-32.16
|Other Income
|22.76
|23.98
|36.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.74
|0.82
|4.43
|Interest
|0.10
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.64
|0.70
|4.35
|Exceptional Items
|-5.00
|-6.10
|-4.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-5.40
|-0.33
|Tax
|0.96
|-0.47
|7.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.32
|-4.93
|-7.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.32
|-4.93
|-7.54
|Equity Share Capital
|9.22
|9.22
|9.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-1.07
|-1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-1.07
|-1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-1.07
|-1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-1.07
|-1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm