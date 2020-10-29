63 Moons Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore in September 2020 up 4.73% from Rs. 36.46 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2020 up 82.47% from Rs. 7.54 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2020 down 6.74% from Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2019.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 72.65 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -41.01% over the last 12 months.