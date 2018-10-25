63 Moons Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.87 crore, down 1.25% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 31.87 crore in September 2018 down 1.25% from Rs. 32.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2018 down 64.09% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2018 down 72.34% from Rs. 28.31 crore in September 2017.

63 Moons Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2017.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 79.70 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -47.60% over the last 12 months.