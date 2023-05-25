63 Moons Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.17 crore, up 179.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.17 crore in March 2023 up 179.96% from Rs. 38.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2023 up 188.16% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.19 crore in March 2023 up 3397.45% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2022.

63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2022.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 180.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.19% over the last 12 months.