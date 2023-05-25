English
    63 Moons Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.17 crore, up 179.96% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.17 crore in March 2023 up 179.96% from Rs. 38.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2023 up 188.16% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.19 crore in March 2023 up 3397.45% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2022.

    63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2022.

    63 Moons Tech shares closed at 180.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.19% over the last 12 months.

    63 Moons Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.1788.3738.27
    Other Operating Income0.00--0.01
    Total Income From Operations107.1788.3738.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.1931.8826.15
    Depreciation3.323.032.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5623.5027.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.1029.97-18.03
    Other Income32.7722.0317.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.8751.99-0.34
    Interest0.180.180.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.6951.81-0.44
    Exceptional Items-48.87-5.00-5.00
    P/L Before Tax29.8346.81-5.44
    Tax24.7617.010.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.0729.80-5.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.0729.80-5.75
    Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.106.47-1.25
    Diluted EPS1.106.47-1.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.106.47-1.25
    Diluted EPS1.106.47-1.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #63 Moons Tech #63 Moons Technologies #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am