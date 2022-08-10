 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

63 Moons Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore, up 6.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore in June 2022 up 6.78% from Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022 up 13.61% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2022 up 657.67% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 187.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 85.85% over the last 12 months.

63 Moons Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.76 38.27 34.43
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.01 --
Total Income From Operations 36.76 38.28 34.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.82 26.15 26.65
Depreciation 2.68 2.69 3.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.35 27.47 26.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.08 -18.03 -22.07
Other Income 28.49 17.69 17.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.41 -0.34 -4.87
Interest 0.09 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.31 -0.44 -4.96
Exceptional Items -15.00 -5.00 -5.00
P/L Before Tax -8.69 -5.44 -9.96
Tax 0.03 0.31 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.71 -5.75 -10.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.71 -5.75 -10.08
Equity Share Capital 9.22 9.22 9.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 -1.25 -2.19
Diluted EPS -1.89 -1.25 -2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 -1.25 -2.19
Diluted EPS -1.89 -1.25 -2.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #63 Moons Tech #63 Moons Technologies #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.