63 Moons Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore, up 6.78% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore in June 2022 up 6.78% from Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022 up 13.61% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2022 up 657.67% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.
63 Moons Tech shares closed at 187.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 85.85% over the last 12 months.
|63 Moons Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.76
|38.27
|34.43
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.76
|38.28
|34.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.82
|26.15
|26.65
|Depreciation
|2.68
|2.69
|3.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.35
|27.47
|26.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.08
|-18.03
|-22.07
|Other Income
|28.49
|17.69
|17.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.41
|-0.34
|-4.87
|Interest
|0.09
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.31
|-0.44
|-4.96
|Exceptional Items
|-15.00
|-5.00
|-5.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.69
|-5.44
|-9.96
|Tax
|0.03
|0.31
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.71
|-5.75
|-10.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.71
|-5.75
|-10.08
|Equity Share Capital
|9.22
|9.22
|9.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|-1.25
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.89
|-1.25
|-2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|-1.25
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.89
|-1.25
|-2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited