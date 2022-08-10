63 Moons Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore, up 6.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore in June 2022 up 6.78% from Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022 up 13.61% from Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2022 up 657.67% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 187.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 85.85% over the last 12 months.