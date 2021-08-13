63 Moons Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.43 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.43 crore in June 2021 up 6.52% from Rs. 32.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2021 down 104.56% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021 down 128.45% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2020.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 99.30 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 21.25% over the last 12 months.