63 Moons Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.58 crore, down 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.58 crore in June 2019 down 22.25% from Rs. 41.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2019 down 104.56% from Rs. 34.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2019 down 89.66% from Rs. 20.50 crore in June 2018.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 99.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and 33.82% over the last 12 months.