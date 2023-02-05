63 Moons Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.37 crore, up 142.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.37 crore in December 2022 up 142.14% from Rs. 36.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.80 crore in December 2022 up 359.87% from Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.02 crore in December 2022 up 5691.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.