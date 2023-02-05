 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
63 Moons Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.37 crore, up 142.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.37 crore in December 2022 up 142.14% from Rs. 36.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.80 crore in December 2022 up 359.87% from Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.02 crore in December 2022 up 5691.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

63 Moons Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.37 40.18 36.50
Other Operating Income -- 0.00 --
Total Income From Operations 88.37 40.19 36.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.88 29.16 25.37
Depreciation 3.03 2.83 2.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.50 21.32 26.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.97 -13.13 -17.87
Other Income 22.03 19.13 15.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.99 6.00 -1.94
Interest 0.18 0.09 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.81 5.91 -2.03
Exceptional Items -5.00 -5.00 -10.00
P/L Before Tax 46.81 0.91 -12.03
Tax 17.01 -0.69 -0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.80 1.60 -11.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.80 1.60 -11.47
Equity Share Capital 9.22 9.22 9.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 0.35 -2.49
Diluted EPS 6.47 0.35 -2.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 0.35 -2.49
Diluted EPS 6.47 0.35 -2.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
