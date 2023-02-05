English
    63 Moons Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.37 crore, up 142.14% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.37 crore in December 2022 up 142.14% from Rs. 36.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.80 crore in December 2022 up 359.87% from Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.02 crore in December 2022 up 5691.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

    63 Moons Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.3740.1836.50
    Other Operating Income--0.00--
    Total Income From Operations88.3740.1936.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.8829.1625.37
    Depreciation3.032.832.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5021.3226.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.97-13.13-17.87
    Other Income22.0319.1315.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.996.00-1.94
    Interest0.180.090.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.815.91-2.03
    Exceptional Items-5.00-5.00-10.00
    P/L Before Tax46.810.91-12.03
    Tax17.01-0.69-0.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.801.60-11.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.801.60-11.47
    Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.470.35-2.49
    Diluted EPS6.470.35-2.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.470.35-2.49
    Diluted EPS6.470.35-2.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
