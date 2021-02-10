63 Moons Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.93 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.93 crore in December 2020 up 6.9% from Rs. 35.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2020 up 141% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2020 up 2455% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.49 in December 2019.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 79.15 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)