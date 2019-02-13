63 Moons Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.12 crore, up 23.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.12 crore in December 2018 up 23.9% from Rs. 32.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.33 crore in December 2018 down 1232.58% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2018 down 20.96% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2017.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 74.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.08% over the last 12 months.