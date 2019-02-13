63 Moons Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.12 crore, up 23.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.12 crore in December 2018 up 23.9% from Rs. 32.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.33 crore in December 2018 down 1232.58% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2018 down 20.96% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2017.
63 Moons Tech shares closed at 74.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -29.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|63 Moons Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.79
|31.54
|32.07
|Other Operating Income
|0.34
|0.34
|0.31
|Total Income From Operations
|40.12
|31.87
|32.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.74
|26.48
|25.07
|Depreciation
|4.56
|4.50
|4.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.87
|36.27
|35.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.04
|-35.39
|-32.72
|Other Income
|42.58
|38.72
|48.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.54
|3.33
|15.51
|Interest
|1.31
|1.34
|1.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.23
|1.99
|14.08
|Exceptional Items
|-31.43
|--
|-7.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.21
|1.99
|7.01
|Tax
|5.13
|0.97
|4.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.33
|1.02
|2.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.33
|1.02
|2.33
|Equity Share Capital
|9.22
|9.22
|9.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.71
|0.22
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.71
|0.22
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.71
|0.22
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.71
|0.22
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited