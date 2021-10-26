63 Moons Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.20 crore, down 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.20 crore in September 2021 down 7.19% from Rs. 42.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021 down 7003.07% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.25 crore in September 2021 down 252.21% from Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2020.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 94.15 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)