63 Moons Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.23 crore, down 38.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.23 crore in September 2020 down 38.33% from Rs. 68.48 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2020 down 101.23% from Rs. 39.09 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2020 up 6122.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019.
63 Moons Tech shares closed at 72.65 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -41.01% over the last 12 months.
|63 Moons Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.73
|35.87
|68.26
|Other Operating Income
|0.51
|0.37
|0.22
|Total Income From Operations
|42.23
|36.24
|68.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.70
|30.04
|39.03
|Depreciation
|5.10
|5.12
|7.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.31
|30.83
|65.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.87
|-29.75
|-45.24
|Other Income
|24.19
|25.54
|38.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|-4.21
|-7.11
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|-4.34
|-7.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|53.47
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|-4.34
|46.10
|Tax
|0.95
|-0.37
|7.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|-3.98
|39.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.77
|-3.98
|39.06
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.30
|0.10
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.48
|-3.89
|39.09
|Equity Share Capital
|9.22
|9.22
|9.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.84
|8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.84
|8.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.84
|8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.84
|8.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am