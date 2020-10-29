63 Moons Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.23 crore, down 38.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.23 crore in September 2020 down 38.33% from Rs. 68.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2020 down 101.23% from Rs. 39.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2020 up 6122.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 72.65 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -41.01% over the last 12 months.