63 Moons Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.60 crore, up 163.83% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 111.51 93.24 42.19 Other Operating Income 0.09 -- 0.11 Total Income From Operations 111.60 93.24 42.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.24 42.66 35.29 Depreciation 14.24 3.24 2.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 40.14 35.75 42.59 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.98 11.59 -38.38 Other Income 34.76 26.23 19.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.74 37.82 -19.29 Interest 0.22 0.18 0.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.53 37.64 -19.41 Exceptional Items -41.37 -- 13.33 P/L Before Tax 7.16 37.64 -6.08 Tax 24.73 17.11 2.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.57 20.53 -8.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.57 20.53 -8.61 Minority Interest 2.32 -- 2.50 Share Of P/L Of Associates -8.53 -0.91 10.57 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -23.78 19.62 4.46 Equity Share Capital 9.22 9.22 9.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.16 4.77 0.97 Diluted EPS -5.16 4.77 0.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.16 4.77 0.97 Diluted EPS -5.16 4.77 0.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited