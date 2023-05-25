English
    63 Moons Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.60 crore, up 163.83% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 111.60 crore in March 2023 up 163.83% from Rs. 42.30 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.78 crore in March 2023 down 633.36% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.98 crore in March 2023 up 481.93% from Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022.63 Moons Tech shares closed at 180.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.19% over the last 12 months.
    63 Moons Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.5193.2442.19
    Other Operating Income0.09--0.11
    Total Income From Operations111.6093.2442.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.2442.6635.29
    Depreciation14.243.242.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.1435.7542.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9811.59-38.38
    Other Income34.7626.2319.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.7437.82-19.29
    Interest0.220.180.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.5337.64-19.41
    Exceptional Items-41.37--13.33
    P/L Before Tax7.1637.64-6.08
    Tax24.7317.112.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.5720.53-8.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.5720.53-8.61
    Minority Interest2.32--2.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.53-0.9110.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-23.7819.624.46
    Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.164.770.97
    Diluted EPS-5.164.770.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.164.770.97
    Diluted EPS-5.164.770.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am