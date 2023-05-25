63 Moons Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.60 crore, up 163.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 111.60 crore in March 2023 up 163.83% from Rs. 42.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.78 crore in March 2023 down 633.36% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.98 crore in March 2023 up 481.93% from Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022.
|63 Moons Tech shares closed at 180.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.19% over the last 12 months.
|63 Moons Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.51
|93.24
|42.19
|Other Operating Income
|0.09
|--
|0.11
|Total Income From Operations
|111.60
|93.24
|42.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.24
|42.66
|35.29
|Depreciation
|14.24
|3.24
|2.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.14
|35.75
|42.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.98
|11.59
|-38.38
|Other Income
|34.76
|26.23
|19.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.74
|37.82
|-19.29
|Interest
|0.22
|0.18
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.53
|37.64
|-19.41
|Exceptional Items
|-41.37
|--
|13.33
|P/L Before Tax
|7.16
|37.64
|-6.08
|Tax
|24.73
|17.11
|2.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.57
|20.53
|-8.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.57
|20.53
|-8.61
|Minority Interest
|2.32
|--
|2.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-8.53
|-0.91
|10.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.78
|19.62
|4.46
|Equity Share Capital
|9.22
|9.22
|9.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.16
|4.77
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-5.16
|4.77
|0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.16
|4.77
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-5.16
|4.77
|0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited