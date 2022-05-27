 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

63 Moons Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.30 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.30 crore in March 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 39.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022 down 319.59% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.82 in March 2021.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 170.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.68% returns over the last 6 months and 83.09% over the last 12 months.

63 Moons Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.19 40.50 39.69
Other Operating Income 0.11 -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.30 40.50 39.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.29 31.05 27.56
Depreciation 2.80 3.02 4.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.59 40.23 35.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.38 -33.80 -27.21
Other Income 19.09 16.38 19.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.29 -17.41 -7.95
Interest 0.12 0.14 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.41 -17.55 -8.11
Exceptional Items 13.33 -- -50.00
P/L Before Tax -6.08 -17.55 -58.11
Tax 2.53 -0.52 0.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.61 -17.03 -58.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.61 -17.03 -58.95
Minority Interest 2.50 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.57 3.37 -0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.46 -13.66 -59.07
Equity Share Capital 9.22 9.22 9.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 -2.96 -12.82
Diluted EPS 0.97 -2.96 -12.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 -2.96 -12.82
Diluted EPS 0.97 -2.96 -12.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #63 Moons Tech #63 Moons Technologies #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 06:46 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.