63 Moons Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.30 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.30 crore in March 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 39.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022 down 319.59% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.82 in March 2021.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 170.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.68% returns over the last 6 months and 83.09% over the last 12 months.