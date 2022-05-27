English
    63 Moons Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.30 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

    May 27, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.30 crore in March 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 39.69 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022 down 319.59% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

    63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.82 in March 2021.

    63 Moons Tech shares closed at 170.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.68% returns over the last 6 months and 83.09% over the last 12 months.

    63 Moons Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.1940.5039.69
    Other Operating Income0.11----
    Total Income From Operations42.3040.5039.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.2931.0527.56
    Depreciation2.803.024.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.5940.2335.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.38-33.80-27.21
    Other Income19.0916.3819.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.29-17.41-7.95
    Interest0.120.140.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.41-17.55-8.11
    Exceptional Items13.33---50.00
    P/L Before Tax-6.08-17.55-58.11
    Tax2.53-0.520.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.61-17.03-58.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.61-17.03-58.95
    Minority Interest2.50----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.573.37-0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.46-13.66-59.07
    Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.97-2.96-12.82
    Diluted EPS0.97-2.96-12.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.97-2.96-12.82
    Diluted EPS0.97-2.96-12.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 27, 2022 06:46 pm
