63 Moons Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore in March 2021 up 2.73% from Rs. 38.64 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2021 up 0.21% from Rs. 59.20 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021 up 49.81% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2020.
63 Moons Tech shares closed at 87.80 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 53.36% over the last 12 months.
|63 Moons Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.69
|42.06
|38.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.50
|Total Income From Operations
|39.69
|42.06
|38.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.56
|27.81
|32.02
|Depreciation
|4.02
|4.77
|6.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.31
|31.29
|36.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.21
|-21.80
|-36.14
|Other Income
|19.25
|22.39
|22.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.95
|0.58
|-14.00
|Interest
|0.16
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.11
|0.48
|-14.11
|Exceptional Items
|-50.00
|--
|-45.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.11
|0.48
|-59.55
|Tax
|0.84
|0.48
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.95
|0.01
|-59.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.95
|0.01
|-59.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|-0.01
|0.71
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-59.07
|0.00
|-59.20
|Equity Share Capital
|9.22
|9.22
|9.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.82
|0.00
|-12.85
|Diluted EPS
|-12.82
|--
|-12.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.82
|0.00
|-12.85
|Diluted EPS
|-12.82
|--
|-12.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited