63 Moons Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore in March 2021 up 2.73% from Rs. 38.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2021 up 0.21% from Rs. 59.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021 up 49.81% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2020.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 87.80 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 53.36% over the last 12 months.