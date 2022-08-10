 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
63 Moons Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore in June 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022 down 10.75% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2021.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 187.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 85.85% over the last 12 months.

63 Moons Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.81 42.19 38.27
Other Operating Income 0.10 0.11 --
Total Income From Operations 40.91 42.30 38.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.54 35.29 31.44
Depreciation 2.88 2.80 3.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.98 42.59 32.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.48 -38.38 -29.17
Other Income 29.84 19.09 17.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.64 -19.29 -11.22
Interest 0.10 0.12 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.74 -19.41 -11.35
Exceptional Items -- 13.33 --
P/L Before Tax -11.74 -6.08 -11.35
Tax 0.10 2.53 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.84 -8.61 -11.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.84 -8.61 -11.54
Minority Interest 2.65 2.50 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.33 10.57 1.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.85 4.46 -9.94
Equity Share Capital 9.22 9.22 9.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 0.97 -2.16
Diluted EPS -0.84 0.97 -2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 0.97 -2.16
Diluted EPS -0.84 0.97 -2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

