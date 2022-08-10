63 Moons Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore in June 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022 down 10.75% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2021.
63 Moons Tech shares closed at 187.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 85.85% over the last 12 months.
|63 Moons Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.81
|42.19
|38.27
|Other Operating Income
|0.10
|0.11
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.91
|42.30
|38.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.54
|35.29
|31.44
|Depreciation
|2.88
|2.80
|3.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.98
|42.59
|32.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.48
|-38.38
|-29.17
|Other Income
|29.84
|19.09
|17.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.64
|-19.29
|-11.22
|Interest
|0.10
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.74
|-19.41
|-11.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|13.33
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.74
|-6.08
|-11.35
|Tax
|0.10
|2.53
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.84
|-8.61
|-11.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.84
|-8.61
|-11.54
|Minority Interest
|2.65
|2.50
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.33
|10.57
|1.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.85
|4.46
|-9.94
|Equity Share Capital
|9.22
|9.22
|9.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.97
|-2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.97
|-2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.97
|-2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.97
|-2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited