    63 Moons Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore in June 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022 down 10.75% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2021.

    63 Moons Tech shares closed at 187.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 85.85% over the last 12 months.

    63 Moons Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.8142.1938.27
    Other Operating Income0.100.11--
    Total Income From Operations40.9142.3038.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.5435.2931.44
    Depreciation2.882.803.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.9842.5932.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.48-38.38-29.17
    Other Income29.8419.0917.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.64-19.29-11.22
    Interest0.100.120.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.74-19.41-11.35
    Exceptional Items--13.33--
    P/L Before Tax-11.74-6.08-11.35
    Tax0.102.530.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.84-8.61-11.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.84-8.61-11.54
    Minority Interest2.652.50--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.3310.571.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.854.46-9.94
    Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.840.97-2.16
    Diluted EPS-0.840.97-2.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.840.97-2.16
    Diluted EPS-0.840.97-2.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
