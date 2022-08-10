63 Moons Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.91 crore in June 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022 down 10.75% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2021.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 187.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 85.85% over the last 12 months.