63 Moons Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 64.39 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.39 crore in June 2019 down 6.47% from Rs. 68.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2019 down 41.17% from Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2019 down 151.81% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2018.

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 99.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and 33.82% over the last 12 months.