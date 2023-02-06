63 Moons Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore, up 130.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore in December 2022 up 130.22% from Rs. 40.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2022 up 243.62% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.06 crore in December 2022 up 385.34% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021.