 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

63 Moons Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore, up 130.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore in December 2022 up 130.22% from Rs. 40.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2022 up 243.62% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.06 crore in December 2022 up 385.34% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021.

63 Moons Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.24 44.32 40.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.24 44.32 40.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.66 40.50 31.05
Depreciation 3.24 3.03 3.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.75 35.03 40.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.59 -34.25 -33.80
Other Income 26.23 20.87 16.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.82 -13.38 -17.41
Interest 0.18 0.13 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.64 -13.51 -17.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.64 -13.51 -17.55
Tax 17.11 -0.58 -0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.53 -12.93 -17.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.53 -12.93 -17.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.91 -0.73 3.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.62 -13.66 -13.66
Equity Share Capital 9.22 9.22 9.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.77 -2.31 -2.96
Diluted EPS 4.77 -2.31 -2.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.77 -2.31 -2.96
Diluted EPS 4.77 -2.31 -2.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited