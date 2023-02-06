English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    63 Moons Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore, up 130.22% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore in December 2022 up 130.22% from Rs. 40.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2022 up 243.62% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.06 crore in December 2022 up 385.34% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021.

    63 Moons Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.2444.3240.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.2444.3240.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.6640.5031.05
    Depreciation3.243.033.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.7535.0340.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.59-34.25-33.80
    Other Income26.2320.8716.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.82-13.38-17.41
    Interest0.180.130.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.64-13.51-17.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.64-13.51-17.55
    Tax17.11-0.58-0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.53-12.93-17.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.53-12.93-17.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.91-0.733.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.62-13.66-13.66
    Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.77-2.31-2.96
    Diluted EPS4.77-2.31-2.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.77-2.31-2.96
    Diluted EPS4.77-2.31-2.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited