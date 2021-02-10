MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

63 Moons Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.06 crore, up 4.62% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 63 Moons Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.06 crore in December 2020 up 4.62% from Rs. 40.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 99.98% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2020 up 164.46% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2019.

63 Moons Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.22 in December 2019.

Close

63 Moons Tech shares closed at 79.20 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)

63 Moons Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations42.0641.7340.20
Other Operating Income--0.51--
Total Income From Operations42.0642.2340.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost27.8130.7034.72
Depreciation4.775.106.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.2930.3148.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.80-23.87-48.94
Other Income22.3924.1934.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.32-14.52
Interest0.100.130.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.480.19-14.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.480.19-14.69
Tax0.480.950.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.01-0.77-14.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.01-0.77-14.81
Minority Interest---0.02--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.300.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.00-0.48-14.80
Equity Share Capital9.229.229.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.10-3.22
Diluted EPS---0.10-3.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.10-3.22
Diluted EPS---0.10-3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #63 Moons Tech #63 Moons Technologies #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.