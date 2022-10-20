 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

5paisa Capita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.52 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.52 crore in September 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 67.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.80 crore in September 2022 up 538.57% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2022 up 151.47% from Rs. 8.18 crore in September 2021.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 356.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.17% over the last 12 months.

5paisa Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.52 84.02 67.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.52 84.02 67.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.60 14.16 9.41
Depreciation 1.90 1.88 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.88 52.21 50.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.14 15.77 6.53
Other Income 0.53 0.00 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.67 15.78 7.11
Interest 4.53 5.48 5.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.14 10.30 2.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.14 10.30 2.04
Tax 3.34 2.77 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.80 7.53 1.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.80 7.53 1.69
Equity Share Capital 30.63 29.42 29.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 2.56 0.58
Diluted EPS 3.40 2.54 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 2.56 0.57
Diluted EPS 3.40 2.54 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #5paisa Capita #5Paisa Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.