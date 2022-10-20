5paisa Capita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.52 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.52 crore in September 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 67.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.80 crore in September 2022 up 538.57% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2022 up 151.47% from Rs. 8.18 crore in September 2021.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 356.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.17% over the last 12 months.