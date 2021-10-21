5paisa Capita Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.82 crore, up 30.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.82 crore in September 2021 up 30.2% from Rs. 52.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021 down 62.2% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.18 crore in September 2021 down 40.85% from Rs. 13.83 crore in September 2020.

5paisa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2020.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 445.80 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.89% returns over the last 6 months and 27.17% over the last 12 months.