5paisa Capita Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore, up 124.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore in September 2020 up 124.24% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2020 up 229.18% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.83 crore in September 2020 up 1387.1% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2019.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2019.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 365.90 on October 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 214.35% returns over the last 6 months and 124.75% over the last 12 months.