Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5paisa Capita Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore, up 124.24% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.09 crore in September 2020 up 124.24% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2020 up 229.18% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.83 crore in September 2020 up 1387.1% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2019.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2019.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 365.90 on October 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 214.35% returns over the last 6 months and 124.75% over the last 12 months.

5paisa Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations52.0942.3323.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.0942.3323.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.548.457.85
Depreciation1.100.971.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.9523.7914.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.509.12-0.23
Other Income0.230.050.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.739.16-0.23
Interest6.725.163.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.014.00-3.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.014.00-3.76
Tax1.531.01-0.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.472.99-2.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----0.67
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.472.99-3.46
Equity Share Capital25.4825.4825.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.761.17-1.36
Diluted EPS1.761.17-1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.761.17-1.36
Diluted EPS1.761.17-1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 8, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #5paisa Capita #5Paisa Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

