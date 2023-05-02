5paisa Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.48 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.48 crore in March 2023 up 2.58% from Rs. 88.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2023 up 197.52% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.37 crore in March 2023 up 89.75% from Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2022.