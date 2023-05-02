 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5paisa Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.48 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.48 crore in March 2023 up 2.58% from Rs. 88.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2023 up 197.52% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.37 crore in March 2023 up 89.75% from Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2022.

5paisa Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 90.48 83.74 88.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 90.48 83.74 88.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.37 14.94 12.73
Depreciation 2.29 1.98 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.74 45.99 62.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.07 20.84 12.01
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.08 20.85 12.04
Interest 4.63 5.99 5.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.45 14.86 6.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.45 14.86 6.35
Tax 4.60 3.74 1.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.85 11.12 4.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.85 11.12 4.66
Equity Share Capital 30.64 30.63 29.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.58 3.63 1.60
Diluted EPS 4.56 3.61 1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.58 3.63 1.60
Diluted EPS 4.56 3.61 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited