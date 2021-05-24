MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

5paisa Capita Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.47 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.47 crore in March 2021 up 40.03% from Rs. 35.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2021 up 442.4% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2021 up 244.5% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2020.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2020.

Close

5paisa Capita shares closed at 370.90 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)

5paisa Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations49.4749.3535.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations49.4749.3535.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.819.117.26
Depreciation0.940.910.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.8330.1224.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.899.222.83
Other Income0.330.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.229.232.83
Interest4.064.015.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.175.22-2.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.175.22-2.39
Tax2.051.48-0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.123.73-1.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.123.73-1.79
Equity Share Capital25.5225.4825.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.541.47-0.77
Diluted EPS2.521.47-0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.541.47-0.77
Diluted EPS2.521.47-0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #5paisa Capita #5Paisa Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.