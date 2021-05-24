5paisa Capita Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.47 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.47 crore in March 2021 up 40.03% from Rs. 35.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2021 up 442.4% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2021 up 244.5% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2020.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2020.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 370.90 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)