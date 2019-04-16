5paisa Capita Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.89 crore, up 178.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.89 crore in March 2019 up 178.1% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 95.24% from Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2019 up 127.73% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2018.
5paisa Capita shares closed at 229.75 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.88% returns over the last 6 months and -34.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|5paisa Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.89
|18.95
|7.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.89
|18.95
|7.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.65
|6.72
|4.88
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.34
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|14.83
|11.61
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.86
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.04
|-2.95
|-8.88
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.04
|-2.95
|-8.88
|Interest
|2.48
|2.00
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-4.94
|-9.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-4.94
|-9.32
|Tax
|-0.12
|-1.41
|-2.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|-3.53
|-6.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|-3.53
|-6.93
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-2.77
|-5.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-2.77
|-5.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-2.77
|-5.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-2.77
|-5.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited