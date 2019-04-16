5paisa Capita Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.89 crore, up 178.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.89 crore in March 2019 up 178.1% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 95.24% from Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2019 up 127.73% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2018.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 229.75 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.88% returns over the last 6 months and -34.70% over the last 12 months.