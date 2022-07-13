5paisa Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.02 crore, up 39.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.02 crore in June 2022 up 39.99% from Rs. 60.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2022 up 0.5% from Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2021.

5paisa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2021.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 293.20 on July 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.93% returns over the last 6 months and -42.96% over the last 12 months.