 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

5paisa Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.02 crore, up 39.99% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.02 crore in June 2022 up 39.99% from Rs. 60.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2022 up 0.5% from Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2021.

5paisa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2021.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 293.20 on July 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.93% returns over the last 6 months and -42.96% over the last 12 months.

5paisa Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.02 88.20 60.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.02 88.20 60.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.16 12.73 8.94
Depreciation 1.88 1.33 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.21 62.13 36.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.77 12.01 14.04
Other Income 0.00 0.03 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.78 12.04 14.83
Interest 5.48 5.69 4.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.30 6.35 10.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.30 6.35 10.24
Tax 2.77 1.70 2.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.53 4.66 7.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.53 4.66 7.49
Equity Share Capital 29.42 29.42 29.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 1.60 2.57
Diluted EPS 2.54 1.58 2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 1.60 2.55
Diluted EPS 2.54 1.58 2.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #5paisa Capita #5Paisa Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.