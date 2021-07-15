MARKET NEWS

5paisa Capita Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.02 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

July 15, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.02 crore in June 2021 up 41.79% from Rs. 42.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2021 up 150.32% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2021 up 55.08% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2020.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2020.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 553.20 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.61% returns over the last 6 months and 70.11% over the last 12 months.

5paisa Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations60.0249.4742.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations60.0249.4742.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.947.818.45
Depreciation0.880.940.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.1628.8323.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0411.899.12
Other Income0.780.330.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8312.229.16
Interest4.584.065.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.248.174.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.248.174.00
Tax2.752.051.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.496.122.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.496.122.99
Equity Share Capital29.4025.5225.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.541.17
Diluted EPS2.552.521.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.552.541.17
Diluted EPS2.552.521.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#5paisa Capita #5Paisa Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jul 15, 2021 03:44 pm

