5paisa Capita Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.33 crore, up 85.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.33 crore in June 2020 up 85.12% from Rs. 22.86 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2020 up 706.42% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2020 up 166.58% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2019.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 325.20 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.65% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.