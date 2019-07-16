5paisa Capita Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.86 crore, up 152.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.86 crore in June 2019 up 152.31% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 up 91.25% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019 up 159.37% from Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2018.
5paisa Capita shares closed at 230.15 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 41.69% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.
|5paisa Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.86
|21.89
|9.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.86
|21.89
|9.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.19
|6.65
|6.29
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.35
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|9.17
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.89
|12.86
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.80
|2.04
|-6.74
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.81
|2.04
|-6.74
|Interest
|3.43
|2.48
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.45
|-7.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.45
|-7.50
|Tax
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-1.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|-0.33
|-5.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|-0.33
|-5.64
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.26
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.26
|-4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.26
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.26
|-4.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited