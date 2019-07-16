5paisa Capita Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.86 crore, up 152.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.86 crore in June 2019 up 152.31% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 up 91.25% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019 up 159.37% from Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2018.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 230.15 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 41.69% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.