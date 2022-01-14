MARKET NEWS

5paisa Capita Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.99 crore, up 62.08% Y-o-Y

January 14, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.99 crore in December 2021 up 62.08% from Rs. 49.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021 down 73.26% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2021 down 12.52% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2020.

5paisa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in December 2020.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 425.15 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.84% returns over the last 6 months and 18.82% over the last 12 months.

5paisa Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations79.9967.8249.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations79.9967.8249.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.339.419.11
Depreciation1.011.070.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses60.9450.8230.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.716.539.22
Other Income0.150.580.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.867.119.23
Interest6.535.074.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.332.045.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.332.045.22
Tax0.330.351.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.001.693.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.001.693.73
Equity Share Capital29.4229.4125.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.340.581.47
Diluted EPS0.340.571.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.340.571.47
Diluted EPS0.340.571.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #5paisa Capita #5Paisa Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jan 14, 2022 01:22 pm

