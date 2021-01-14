5paisa Capita Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.35 crore, up 85.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.35 crore in December 2020 up 85.03% from Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2020 up 273.69% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2020 up 668.18% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2019.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2019.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 357.80 on January 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 83.53% over the last 12 months.