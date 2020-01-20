5paisa Capita Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.67 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.67 crore in December 2019 up 40.74% from Rs. 18.95 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019 up 39.07% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2019 up 150.57% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2018.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 200.10 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.85% returns over the last 6 months and 17.33% over the last 12 months.