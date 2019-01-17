5paisa Capita Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore, up 253.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore in December 2018 up 253.82% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2018 up 47.42% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2018 up 70.54% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2017.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 267.05 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.90% returns over the last 6 months and -21.21% over the last 12 months.