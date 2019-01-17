5paisa Capita Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore, up 253.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore in December 2018 up 253.82% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2018 up 47.42% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2018 up 70.54% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2017.
5paisa Capita shares closed at 267.05 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.90% returns over the last 6 months and -21.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|5paisa Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.95
|12.74
|5.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.95
|12.74
|5.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.72
|6.19
|5.60
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.41
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|14.83
|14.14
|8.56
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.95
|-8.01
|-9.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.95
|-8.01
|-9.06
|Interest
|2.00
|1.59
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.94
|-9.59
|-9.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.94
|-9.59
|-9.30
|Tax
|-1.41
|-2.52
|-2.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.53
|-7.07
|-6.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.53
|-7.07
|-6.71
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|-5.55
|-5.27
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-5.55
|-5.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|-5.55
|-5.27
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-5.55
|-5.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited