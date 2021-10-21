5paisa Capita Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.93 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.93 crore in September 2021 up 29.75% from Rs. 52.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021 down 50.92% from Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2021 down 32.74% from Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2020.

5paisa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2020.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 446.70 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.00% returns over the last 6 months and 30.18% over the last 12 months.